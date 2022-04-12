Boca Juniors hosts Always Ready on Matchday 2 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores group stage on Tuesday.

Group E in the 2022 Copa Libertadores tournament is off to an exciting start following upsets happening in both Matchday 1 matches last week. Boca Juniors lost 2-0 at Deportivo Cali, followed by Always Ready defeating Brazilian giant Corinthians by the same scoreline.

How to Watch Boca Juniors vs. Always Ready Today:

Match Date: April 12, 2022

Match Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS En Español

Live Stream Boca Juniors vs. Always Ready on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

El Xeneize traveled to Estadio Deportivo Cali last week and came away with a tough 2-0 loss to the Colombian side. Guillermo Burdisso and Jhon Vásquez scored the goals in the match to secure all three points for the team from Cali.

Boca Juniors followed that up with a scoreless draw against Vélez in the Argentine first division tournament on Saturday, making it back-to-back matches where Sebastián Battaglia's men have been unable to put one in the back of the net.

Always Ready, meanwhile, is coming off of a statement win against Brazilian club Corinthians, thanks to goals from Marcos Riquelme and Bolivian-international Rodrigo Ramallo.

The Bolivian club must now travel to the historic Bombonera Stadium to face a Boca Juniors team that is hungry to get back on the scoresheet and take valuable points at home in the Copa Libertadores group stage.

