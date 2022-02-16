Bolivar and Deportivo Lara will both look to score early and hold off their opponent for a win.

Bolivar takes on Deportivo Lara in a first-round, leg 2-of-2 matchup. Bolivar won the first leg 3-2 in a first-half scoring frenzy. In their previous match, Bolivar’s goal scorers were Bruno Savio (21’) and Chico (34') and (39’).

How to Watch Bolívar vs. Deportivo Lara in Canada Today:

Match Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Match Time: 5:15 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español (Canada)

Live Stream Bolívar vs. Deportivo Lara on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Deportivo Lara started off quick with a goal by Rodney Alexander Chirinos Torrealba two minutes into play and a second goal by Diego Melean in the 28th minute. In the net for Deportivo Lara is Luis Curiel while Javier Rojas mans the sticks for Bolivar.

Asociación Civil Deportivo Lara has over a week to rest since their last game. Bolivar had a match Sunday against Universitario de Vinto in Liga de Fútbol Profesional Boliviano. Bolivar won that meeting 2-0 with goals by Bruno Miranda (38’) and Chico (67’, a penalty).

They were able to limit Universitario de Vinto to just four shots on goal. Bolivar have a busy schedule for the next month if they win this round and continue in the Copa Libertadores.

Bolivar is led by Antonio Carlos Zago who took over at the club on July 14, 2021, and is averaging 1.81 points per match.

Regional restrictions may apply.