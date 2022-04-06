Skip to main content

How to Watch Bragantino vs. Nacional: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Bragantino hosts Nacional to kick off Group C action on Wednesday in the 2022 Copa Libertadores.

Historic Uruguayan club Nacional is in the Copa Libertadores top 10 in tournament titles with three trophies in the team's history. However, the most recent came all the way back in 1988. For Bragantino, meanwhile, this will be the Brazilian side's first participation in the most prestigious club tournament in South America.

How to Watch Bragantino vs. Nacional in Canada Today:

Match Date: April 6, 2022

Match Time: 5:50 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS Canada

Live Stream Bragantino vs. Nacional on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Nacional is currently sitting in ninth place in the Uruguayan Primera División standings with nine points after eight matches. The club has just two wins in that span but is unbeaten in its last three league matches. 

The Uruguayan side is coming off of a slim 1-0 victory on Saturday over Plaza Colonia, where Diego Zabala, who came on in the 59th minute for Matías Zunino, secured all three points for Nacional with his 84th-minute strike.

Bragantino is fresh off of its elimination in the semifinals of the Campeonato Paulista at the hands of reigning Copa Libertadores champion Palmeiras following a 2-1 finish. Leonardo Realpe scored Bragantino's only goal of the match.

Bragantino and Nacional now face off at Nabi Adi Chedid Stadium in São Paulo as both clubs look to get their international campaigns underway on the right foot.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

