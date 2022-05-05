Skip to main content

How to Watch Bragantino vs. Vélez: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Bragantino and Vélez face off on the fourth matchday of the 2022 Copa Libertadores on Thursday at Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium.

Following Estudiantes' win over Nacional in the other Group C matchup on the matchday, Bragantino and Vélez will face off on Thursday hoping to either keep or climb up to second place in the group standings. The home club is currently in the second-place position with four points after three matches, while Vélez is in last with just one point and will be looking for its first win in the campaign.

How to Watch Bragantino vs. Vélez Today:

Game Date: May 5, 2022

Game Time: 7:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS En Español

Live Stream Bragantino vs. Vélez on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Vélez hosted Bragantino on the second matchday of the 2022 Copa Libertadores at José Amalfitani Stadium. The match ended in a 2-2 draw, which was Vélez only point so far in the tournament. Ytalo scored a brace for the Brazilian visitors while Matías De Los Santos and a Natan own goal split the points between the two clubs.

Since that draw, Bragantino has lost just once in its subsequent four matches in all competitions. The singular loss was in its most recent Copa Libertadores matchday, a 2-0 defeat to group-leader Estudiantes in Argentina.

Bragantino will look to avoid making it back-to-back losses when it hosts the other Argentine side in the group, Vélez, at Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium on Thursday in Copa Libertadores action.

