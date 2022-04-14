Skip to main content

How to Watch C.S. Emelec vs. Deportivo Táchira in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Deportivo Táchira needs a win if it plans to advance out of group play when it takes on C.S. Emelec on Thursday. Catch the action in Canada.

Emelec will be working toward advancement to the next round with a win in tonight's matchup against Deportivo Táchira. Emelec’s first match in group play ended in a 1-1 draw against Independiente Petrolero. It took 88 minutes until Jonatan Cristaldo scored for Independiente Petrolero, although Mauro Quiroga was able to tie the match in the first minute of injury time.

Deportivo Táchira did not have as much success as Emelec in the first round of group play. The club lost 4-0 to Palmeiras. Deportivo Táchira is at a disadvantage heading into this game with Emelec since the club has to travel to Emelec to play in front of  40,000 fans. 

In addition to group play, Emelec is also playing in the Ecuadorian Serie A while Deportivo Táchira plays in the Venezuelan Primera División. Deportivo Táchira is currently in second place with seven games played in its season. Emelec is currently third in its league with seven matches played.

Following tonight's game, Emelec will play Palmeiras and Deportivo Táchira will take on Independiente Petrolero. The winners of the 2022 Copa Libertadores will play against the winners of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana in the 2023 Recopa Sudamericana.

Regional restrictions may apply.

