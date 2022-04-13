CA Mineiro hosts América FC (MG) at Minerão Stadium on Matchday 2 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores on Wednesday.

CA Mineiro got off to a great start on Matchday 1 last week when the Brazilian club visited Deportes Tolima, coming away with a 2-0 win and first place in Group D. Local rivals América FC (MG), on the other hand, lost at home against Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle in its 2022 Copa Libertadores debut.

How to Watch CA Mineiro vs. América FC (MG) Today:

Match Date: April 13, 2022

Match Time: 7:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS 4

Live Stream CA Mineiro vs. América FC (MG) on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atlético Mineiro kept the good times rolling in the club's league debut in the Brazilian first division, where a brace from Hulk helped secure another 2-0 victory, this time against Internacional. The win takes the team led by head coach Antonio Mohamed to 12 straight wins in all competitions.

Former River Plate midfielder Ignacio Fernández got on the scoresheet on Matchday 1 against Deportes Tolima, to go along with Danilo Neves' second-half strike.

Uruguayan legend Diego Godín is the only doubt for Mohamed's men as the defender is still recovering from a knee injury.

Regional restrictions may apply.