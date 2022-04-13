Skip to main content

How to Watch CA Mineiro vs. América FC (MG): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

CA Mineiro hosts América FC (MG) at Minerão Stadium on Matchday 2 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores on Wednesday.

CA Mineiro got off to a great start on Matchday 1 last week when the Brazilian club visited Deportes Tolima, coming away with a 2-0 win and first place in Group D. Local rivals América FC (MG), on the other hand, lost at home against Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle in its 2022 Copa Libertadores debut.

How to Watch CA Mineiro vs. América FC (MG) Today:

Match Date: April 13, 2022

Match Time: 7:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS 4

Live Stream CA Mineiro vs. América FC (MG) on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atlético Mineiro kept the good times rolling in the club's league debut in the Brazilian first division, where a brace from Hulk helped secure another 2-0 victory, this time against Internacional. The win takes the team led by head coach Antonio Mohamed to 12 straight wins in all competitions.

Former River Plate midfielder Ignacio Fernández got on the scoresheet on Matchday 1 against Deportes Tolima, to go along with Danilo Neves' second-half strike.

Uruguayan legend Diego Godín is the only doubt for Mohamed's men as the defender is still recovering from a knee injury.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
13
2022

CA Mineiro vs. América FC (MG)

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS 4
Time
7:55
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago0017054830h
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch CA Mineiro vs. América FC (MG)

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
imago1011233765h
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Corinthians vs. Deportivo Cali

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
imago0023151071h
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Nacional vs. Estudiantes

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
imago1010785106h (1)
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch River Plate vs. Fortaleza

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
USATSI_17198707
College Softball

How to Watch Northwestern at Illinois in College Softball

By Adam Childs26 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) tries to control the ball around Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura (8) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) tries to control the ball around Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura (8) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
USATSI_17909075
NBA

How to Watch Play-in Tournament: Hornets at Hawks

By Kristofer Habbas56 minutes ago
USATSI_18078713
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at White Sox

By Evan Lazar56 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy