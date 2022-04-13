How to Watch River Plate vs. Fortaleza

CA River Plate hosts Fortaleza to continue Group F action in the 2022 Copa Libertadores on Wednesday.

The last time CA River Plate played a Copa Libertadores match in front of their fans at the historic Monumental Stadium was back in October 2019 when the club defeated eternal rival Boca Juniors in the first leg of that tournament's semifinal 2-0. El Millonario's faithful is finally allowed back for a Copa Libertadores match and the club announced that all 72,000+ tickets have already sold out for the group stage battle on Wednesday night against Brazilian club Fortaleza.

How to Watch CA River Plate vs. Fortaleza Today:

Match Date: April 13, 2022

Match Time: 7:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS En Español

Live Stream CA River Plate vs. Fortaleza on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Marcelo Gallardo's River Plate is coming off of a successful Matchday 1 outing, defeating Alianza Lima in Peru by a slim 1-0 scoreline. Matías Suárez, who returned just a few weeks ago from injury, scored the only goal of the match.

The four-time Copa Libertadores champions took that motivation with them into their most recent match in the Argentine first division, defeating a stingy Argentinos Juniors side 4-2 thanks to goals from Suárez, Enzo Fernández, Juan Fernando Quintero and Marcelo Herrera.

River Plate now hosts a Fortaleza side that is coming off of losing on Matchday 1 last week, 2-1 to Chilean club Colo-Colo.

