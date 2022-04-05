The group stage of the 2022 Copa Libertadores kicks off when Caracas hosts Athletico Paranaense in Group B action on Tuesday.

Olímpico Stadium in the city of Caracas will be the home that kicks off the group stage in the biggest club tournament in South America on Tuesday. The hosts will receive a visit from last year's Copa Sudamericana winner, Brazilian club Athletico Paranaense.

How to Watch Caracas vs. Athletico Paranaense Today:

Match Date: April 5, 2022

Match Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS Xtra En Español

Live Stream Caracas vs. Athletico Paranaense on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Caracas comes into the match having drawn 0-0 away at Puerto Cabello in Venezuelan first division action on Saturday, making it the team's fourth draw in its last five matches in league play.

Athletico Paranaense, meanwhile, is coming off of a 1-1 draw at Coritiba in the second leg of the semifinal of the Campeonato Paranaense, meaning the Brazilian side was eliminated from the tournament.

Paranaense has accumulated two wins in its last five matches in all competitions and will now turn its attention to the international club tournament, where it hopes to repeat the success it had last season on its way to the Copa Sudamericana title.

The Brazilians will be without Uruguayan forward Agustín Canobbio in the trip to Caracas due to a facial fracture.

Regional restrictions may apply.