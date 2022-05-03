Caracas vs. Libertad Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Caracas will need a win today against Libertad to move up in the Group B standings.

Libertad and Caracas and will compete in Group B play today. Libertad is currently No. 1 in Group B with seven points and Caracas is No. 3 with two points.

How to Watch Caracas vs. Libertad Today:

Match Date: May 3, 2022

Match Time: 6:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS

Live Stream Caracas vs. Libertad on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Caracas has lost one game thus far and tied two in the group stage. The club picked up its first point with a draw against Athletico-PR with a 0-0 score in the first match of group play. Caracas dropped its second game to Libertad but was able to keep it close with a score of 2-1. Game three brought another draw, but it was a 1-1 result.

Libertad has had more luck thus far with two wins and one draw. In its first game against The Strongest, Libertad picked up a point in a 1-1 draw. The second and third games both resulted in wins with a 2-1 win over Caracas and a 1-0 win over Athletico-PR.

With each team having the opportunity to play again, the clubs can use the first game as a scouting report to better prepare for this next round. Caracas will need to pick up a win if it plans to continue in the tournament.

Regional restrictions may apply.