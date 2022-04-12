How to Watch Cerro Porteño vs. Colón

Group G action in the 2022 Copa Libertadores continues on Tuesday when Colón visits Cerro Porteño at General Pablo Rojas Stadium.

Colón will look to continue its winning start to the 2022 Copa Libertadores tournament when it travels to Paraguay to face a Cerro Porteño side that is looking for its first win following a 0-0 draw against fellow Paraguayan side Olimpia on Matchday 1 last week.

Colón defeated Uruguayan giant Peñarol last Tuesday in dramatic fashion when Facundo Farías put the winning goal away in the 90th minute. Farías brought the ball down with his chest in the middle of the 18-yard-box and put the ball in the back of the net with his second touch to stun the visitors and take all three points from the match.

Luis Miguel Rodríguez, better known as "el Pulga", notched the first goal of the match in the 31st minute.

Cerro Porteño, meanwhile, faced Olimpia on Matchday 1 to a scoreless draw and will look to put a better foot forward in the home match against Colón on Tuesday in the 2022 Copa Libertadores group stage.

