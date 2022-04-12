Skip to main content

How to Watch Cerro Porteño vs. Colón: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Group G action in the 2022 Copa Libertadores continues on Tuesday when Colón visits Cerro Porteño at General Pablo Rojas Stadium.

Colón will look to continue its winning start to the 2022 Copa Libertadores tournament when it travels to Paraguay to face a Cerro Porteño side that is looking for its first win following a 0-0 draw against fellow Paraguayan side Olimpia on Matchday 1 last week.

How to Watch Cerro Porteño vs. Colón Today:

Match Date: April 12, 2022

Match Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS 5

Live Stream Cerro Porteño vs. Colón on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Colón defeated Uruguayan giant Peñarol last Tuesday in dramatic fashion when Facundo Farías put the winning goal away in the 90th minute. Farías brought the ball down with his chest in the middle of the 18-yard-box and put the ball in the back of the net with his second touch to stun the visitors and take all three points from the match.

Luis Miguel Rodríguez, better known as "el Pulga", notched the first goal of the match in the 31st minute.

Cerro Porteño, meanwhile, faced Olimpia on Matchday 1 to a scoreless draw and will look to put a better foot forward in the home match against Colón on Tuesday in the 2022 Copa Libertadores group stage.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
12
2022

Cerro Porteño vs. Colón

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS 5
Time
6:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer Fans
Copa Sudamericana Soccer

How to Watch Deportivo La Guaira vs. Ceará SC

By Rafael Urbina5 minutes ago
Soccer Fans
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Boca Juniors vs. Always Ready

By Rafael Urbina5 minutes ago
Hockey Fans
Copa Sudamericana Soccer

How to Watch CD Oriente Petrolero vs. Unión (SF)

By Rafael Urbina5 minutes ago
soccer fans
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Cerro Porteño vs. Colón

By Rafael Urbina5 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Baloncesto Nacional de Argentina

How to Watch Boca vs. San Lorenzo

By Kristofer Habbas10 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
Copa Libertadores

Club Universidad Católica vs. Sporting Cristal

By Rafael Urbina10 minutes ago
BASEBALL FANS
College Baseball

How to Watch Northern Colorado vs. Air Force

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
IOWA SOFTBALL
College Softball

Iowa vs. Nebraska Stream: Watch college softball online, TV channel

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Apr 10, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) celebrates in the dugout with teammates after his three run home run in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy