How to Watch Club Bolivar vs. Club Universidad Católica: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

This round of the Copa Libertadores will feature some competitive soccer from two clubs needing a win.

Universidad Catolica comes into this match having not lost in the last five matches. The club started the streak with back-to-back wins, secured a draw, and then won another two straight.

How to Watch Club Bolivar vs Club Universidad Today:

Game Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live stream the Club Bolivar vs Club Universidad match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The club looks to bring that momentum into today against Bolivar, a team coming off a 1-0 loss to Independiente Petrolero.

Although, Bolivar has not lost at home in the last four matches, and that could prove to be important today. Overall, the club has won four of its last five matches and outside of the loss to Independiente Petrolero, had won four straight.

Bolivar comes into this match as the favorite to win it, and also has the most points in the division. Outside of the previous match, the club has been dominant and will look to show that today against Universidad Catolica.

This will be a major factor in the Copa Libertadores. Tune into beIN SPORTS at 5 p.m. ET to see which team will come out on top.

