Both Club Universidad Católica and Sporting Cristal lost in their respective 2022 Copa Libertadores debuts last week, meaning they will be hungry for a win not to get left too far behind Flamengo and Talleres in the Group H standings after two matches.

How to Watch Club Universidad Católica vs. Sporting Cristal Today:

Match Date: April 12, 2022

Match Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Live Stream Club Universidad Católica vs. Sporting Cristal on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Universidad Católica visited Talleres in the city of Córdoba in Argentina to a slim 1-0 away defeat following a 24th-minute strike from Argentine-playmaker Héctor Fértoli. The Chilean side then hosted La Serena in Chile's first division, losing 2-0 with goals from Marcelo Herrera and Leonardo Valencia.

Sporting Cristal, meanwhile, lost 2-0 at home to Brazilian-giant Flamengo following finishes from Bruno Henrique and Matheuzinho in the first and second halves, respectively.

The defeat snapped a six-match undefeated run in all competitions for the Peruvian side, who will look to get back on track in international action when it visits Club Universidad Católica in Chile for the Group H battle. Tune in to beIN SPORTS Xtra to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.