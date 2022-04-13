Colo-Colo vs. Alianza Lima in Copa Libertadores

Colo-Colo looks to win its second straight group match on Wednesday when it plays Alianza Lima in the Copa Libertadores.

Colo-Colo got off to a good start in group play last Thursday when it beat Fortaleza 2-1.

How to watch Copa Libertadores: Colo-Colo vs Alianza Lima today:

Match Date: April 13, 2022

Colo-Colo opened the scoring when Juan Martin Lucero scored in the 38th minute and then Pablo Solari netted the game-winner just 11 minutes later.

The 2-0 lead would last until they gave up a goal in the 70th minute, but Colo-Colo would hold on for the one-goal win.

The win has it tied with River Plate at the top of Group F and another win would set up a match for the top spot in the group.

Alianza Lima, though, will be looking to spoil that and pick up its first win of Copa Libertadores.

Alianza Lima lost its first game to River Plate 1-0. They played them tough but could only manage three shots on goal in the match and gave up a goal in the 65th minute to take the loss.

It was a tough match for Alianza Lima and it nearly pulled off a draw but River Plate was just too much for them.

On Wednesday, Alianza Lima will look to get its first win and knock off a confident Colo Colo team.

