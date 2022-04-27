How to Watch Colo-Colo vs. River Plate in Canada

The two top teams in Group F of Copa Libertadores will face off in the third match of group play tonight as Colo-Colo takes on River Plate.

River Plate has won its first two matches in group play. The first match was against Alianza Lima where Matias Suárez scored in the 65th minute and Franco Armani, the Argentinian national team's No. 1 goalkeeper, kept a clean sheet for the club.

How to Watch Colo-Colo vs. River in Canada Today:

Match Date: April 27, 2022

Match Time: 7:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS (Canada)

Live Stream Colo-Colo vs. River on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the second match of group stage, River Plate faced Fortaleza and won 2-0. Scoring early for River Plate was Enzo Fernández (10’) with Nicolás de la Cruz adding to the total at the 33-minute mark. Franco Armani was in goal again keeping Fortaleza off of the scoreboard.

Colo-Colo has won both of its matches against those clubs as well. However, they were not shootouts. Colo-Colo’s first match was against Fortaleza where they won 2-1, with Juan Martin Lucero and Pablo Solari scoring to give the club a 2-0 lead. Renato Kayzer was able to get one back for Fortaleza.

The second match was also 2-1, but this time was against Alianza Lima. Scoring for Colo-Colo was Juan Martin Lucero (27’) and Esteban Pavez (56’). As with the first match, the club gave up a second half goal to have a final result of 2-1.

Colo-Colo and River Plate will face each other again on May 19.

Regional restrictions may apply.