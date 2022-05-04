How to Watch Colón vs. Cerro Porteño

Colón will take on Cerro Porteño in Group G play during Copa Libertadores on Wednesday.

Colón is the No. 2 team in Group G in the Copa Libertadores. The club is 1-1-1 with a negative goal differential and a total of four points.

In the first game of the season, Colón got its only win, which came against Peñarol 2-1 on goals from Facundo Farías and Louis Rodrígeuz.

Game Date: May 4, 2022

Game Time: 5:50 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS Xtra En Español

In its next game, the last time it played Cerro Porteño, Colón lost 3-1. Eric Meza was the team's only scorer in that match. Colón's most recent game ended in a 0-0 draw against Olimpía.

Colón sits only behind Cerro Porteño.

Cerro Porteño is the No. 1 team in the group with a 2-1-0 record, totaling seven points and is the only club in the group with a positive goal differential of plus-three.

The club recorded its only draw in its first game against Olimpía 0-0. It beat Colón 3-1 in its second game mentioned above, and then in its last game, Cerro Porteño beat Peñarol 1-0.

Ángel Cardozo scored the game's only goal in the 46th minute right before halftime.

