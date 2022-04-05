After winning the Argentine first division season in 2021 and qualifying directly to the group stages of this year's edition of the Copa Libertadores, Colón will look for its return to South America's most prestigious club tournament to be a successful one. The reigning Argentine champion is back after 24 years when it reached the quarterfinals in the 1998 Copa Libertadores. The debut will be against historic Uruguayan club Peñarol, which has won the Libertadores five times before, but will look to climb out of its current dip in form as the team has been winless in its last two matches in league play.

How to Watch Colón vs. Peñarol Today:

Match Date: April 5, 2022

Match Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS Canada

Live Stream Colón vs. Peñarol on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Colón is off to an average start in the club's road-to-repeat in the Argentine first division, sitting in the No. 5 spot in Group B with 12 points after eight matches. The club's most recent outing was a 3-1 defeat at home to Aldosivi, where Lucas Beltrán scored the Sabaleros' only goal of the match.

Peñarol, meanwhile, is currently No. 10 in the Uruguayan Primera División with nine points after seven matches. The club, led by head coach Mauricio Larriera is coming off of back-to-back draws in league play, the first 1-1 at home against Maldonado followed by a 0-0 finish at Rentistas.

Brigadier Gral E. López Stadium will host the match between Colón and Peñarol between two clubs that look to get their international journeys underway on the right foot.

Regional restrictions may apply.