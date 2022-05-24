How to Watch Copa Libertadores Matchday 6

The final matchday of the Copa Libertadores group stage is here. Here's how to watch all the matches.

The group stage of the Copa Libertadores concludes this week, with a lot still up in the air in CONMEBOL's biggest club football competition. Below, you can find information on how to watch each of the matches that will take place between Tuesday and Thursday.

The Copa Libertadores can be streamed on fuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Heading into the final matchday, the following teams have clinched a spot in the Round of 16: Palmeiras, Estudiantes, Atlético Mineiro, River Plate, Colón, Flamengo and Talleres.

Tuesday, May 24th: Stream on fuboTV

6:05 p.m.: Vélez vs Estudiantes de La Plata - beIN SPORTS

6:05 p.m.: Nacional vs Bragantino - beIN SPORTS 6

8:20 p.m.: Flamengo vs Sporting Cristal - beIN SPORTS

8:20 p.m.: Emelec vs Independiente Petrolero - beIN SPORTS En Espanol

8:20 p.m.: Universidad Católica vs CA Talleres de Cordoba - beIN SPORTS 7

8:20 p.m.: Palmeiras vs Deportivo Táchira - beIN SPORTS 8

Wednesday, May 25th: Stream on fuboTV

5:50 p.m.: River Plate vs Alianza Lima - beIN SPORTS

5:50 p.m.: Colo-Colo vs Fortaleza - beIN SPORTS Xtra En Espanol

7:55 p.m.: Penarol vs Colón - beIN SPORTS

7:55 p.m.: Atlético Mineiro vs Deportes Tolima - beIN SPORTS 4

7:55 p.m.: Independiente del Valle vs América Mineiro - beIN SPORTS 8

7:55 p.m.: Cerro Porteno vs Olimpia - beIN SPORTS 5

Thursday, May 26th: Stream on fuboTV

5:50 p.m.: Libertad vs The Strongest - beIN SPORTS

5:50 p.m.: Athletico-PR vs Caracas - beIN SPORTS 4

7:55 p.m.: Boca vs Deportivo Cali - beIN SPORTS

7:55 p.m.: Corinthians vs Club Always Ready - beIN SPORTS 8

Regional restrictions may apply.