How to Watch Copa Libertadores Round of 16, First Leg

The Round of 16 in the Copa Libertadores begins on Tuesday.

Now that the group stage is over, the Copa Libertadores knockout stage is set to begin on Tuesday. 16 teams remain in contention to win the largest club tournament in CONMEBOL, with 2021 champion Palmeiras among the remaining teams after winning its group with six wins and a plus-22 goal differential.

The Copa Libertadores can be streamed on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial.

beIN SPORTS has the broadcast rights to this tournament. The first leg of these matchups will take place over the next three days, with these teams then meeting again next week.

Tuesday, June 28: Stream on fuboTV

6:05 p.m. ET: Emelec vs Atlético-MG - beIN SPORTS

8:20 p.m. ET: Corinthians vs Boca - beIN SPORTS

8:25 p.m ET: Athletico-PR vs Libertad - beIN SPORTS 6

Wednesday, June 29: Stream on fuboTV

6:05 p.m. ET: Cerro Porteno vs Palmeiras - beIN SPORTS

6:05 p.m. ET: CA Talleres de Cordoba vs Colón - beIN SPORTS En Espanol

8:20 p.m. ET: Deportes Tolima vs Flamengo - beIN SPORTS

8:20 p.m. ET: Vélez vs River Plate - beIN SPORTS 8

Thursday, June 30: Stream on fuboTV

8:20 p.m. ET: Fortaleza vs Estudiantes de La Plata - beIN SPORTS

Regional restrictions may apply.