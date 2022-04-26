A win for Corinthians on Tuesday could move the team into a position to move into the round of 16.

The group stage of Copa Libertadores is underway and Corinthians and Boca will go head-to-head in Tuesday's Matchday 3 of 6. Corinthians is currently in last place in Group E with three points.

How to Watch Corinthians vs. Boca Today:

Match Date: April 26, 2022

Match Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS (Canada)

Corinthians will need to pick up its play over the next three games. It is only one goal out of third place, but it has a lot of work to make up if it would like to move on to the next round of play. In its last two games in group play, Corinthians won one game and lost one game. Matchday 1 found Corinthians walking away with a 2-0 loss to Always Ready, while Matchday 2 found the team winning 1-0 over Deportivo Cali.

Boca is in second place in Group E standings also with three points. Every team in Group E currently has one win and one loss. Boca lost its first game 2-0 to Deportivo Cali and won its second game 2-0 against Always Ready.

This group seems very evenly matched so Tuesday's game should be a competitive one. With only two teams moving into the round of 16, it will be crucial for both to pick up a second win today.

