Skip to main content

How to Watch Corinthians vs. Deportivo Cali: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Deportivo Cali looks to keep the winning streak alive when it visits Corinthians on Matchday 2 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores on Wednesday.

On Matchday 1 of the most prestigious club tournament in South America, Deportivo Cali and Always Ready came away with wins to leave them at the top of the Group E standings with three points each. The Bolivian side then faced Boca Juniors on Matchday 2, where the Argentine giant came away with all three points, meaning that now the club from Cali, Boca and Always Ready all have three points heading into Deportivo's match against Corinthians. A win for the Brazilian club would leave all four teams in the group with three points.

How to Watch Corinthians vs. Deportivo Cali Today:

Match Date: April 13, 2022

Match Time: 7:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS 5

Live Stream Corinthians vs. Deportivo Cali on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Deportivo Cali defeated Boca Juniors 2-0 on Matchday 1 at Estadio Deportivo Cali, thanks to second-half finishes from Guillermo Burdisso and Jhon Vásquez.

The Colombian side has not been as successful in the Colombian first division this season, though, sitting in second-to-last place in the standings with 13 points after 15 matches and just one win in its last six league outings.

Corinthians, meanwhile, is coming off of a win in the club's Brazilian league debut, thanks to goals from Paulinho, Gustavo Mantuan and Lucas Piton, securing the 3-1 victory over Botafogo.

The 2012 Copa Libertadores champion will host Deportivo Cali at Corinthians Arena on Wednesday, with the Brazilian club looking for its first points in this edition of the Copa Libertadores.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
13
2022

Corinthians vs. Deportivo Cali

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS 5
Time
7:55
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago0017054830h
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch CA Mineiro vs. América FC (MG)

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
imago1011233765h
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Corinthians vs. Deportivo Cali

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
imago0023151071h
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Nacional vs. Estudiantes

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
imago1010785106h (1)
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch River Plate vs. Fortaleza

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
USATSI_17198707
College Softball

How to Watch Northwestern at Illinois in College Softball

By Adam Childs26 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) tries to control the ball around Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura (8) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) tries to control the ball around Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura (8) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
USATSI_17909075
NBA

How to Watch Play-in Tournament: Hornets at Hawks

By Kristofer Habbas56 minutes ago
USATSI_18078713
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at White Sox

By Evan Lazar56 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy