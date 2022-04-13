Deportivo Cali looks to keep the winning streak alive when it visits Corinthians on Matchday 2 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores on Wednesday.

On Matchday 1 of the most prestigious club tournament in South America, Deportivo Cali and Always Ready came away with wins to leave them at the top of the Group E standings with three points each. The Bolivian side then faced Boca Juniors on Matchday 2, where the Argentine giant came away with all three points, meaning that now the club from Cali, Boca and Always Ready all have three points heading into Deportivo's match against Corinthians. A win for the Brazilian club would leave all four teams in the group with three points.

How to Watch Corinthians vs. Deportivo Cali Today:

Match Date: April 13, 2022

Match Time: 7:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS 5

Deportivo Cali defeated Boca Juniors 2-0 on Matchday 1 at Estadio Deportivo Cali, thanks to second-half finishes from Guillermo Burdisso and Jhon Vásquez.

The Colombian side has not been as successful in the Colombian first division this season, though, sitting in second-to-last place in the standings with 13 points after 15 matches and just one win in its last six league outings.

Corinthians, meanwhile, is coming off of a win in the club's Brazilian league debut, thanks to goals from Paulinho, Gustavo Mantuan and Lucas Piton, securing the 3-1 victory over Botafogo.

The 2012 Copa Libertadores champion will host Deportivo Cali at Corinthians Arena on Wednesday, with the Brazilian club looking for its first points in this edition of the Copa Libertadores.

