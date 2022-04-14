Skip to main content

How to Watch C.S. Emelec vs. Deportivo Táchira: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In the group stage of Copa Libertadores, Emelec looks to earn more points to keep its position and move on to the next round when it takes on Deportivo Táchira.

Emelec’s first match in group play ended in a 1-1 draw against Independiente Petrolero. The match was scoreless for the first 88 minutes until Jonatan Cristaldo scored for Independiente Petrolero. However, Mauro Quiroga was able to tie the match in the first minute of injury time.

How to Watch C.S. Emelec vs. Deportivo Táchira Today:

Match Date: April 14, 2022

Match Time: 9:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 7

Live Stream C.S. Emelec vs. Deportivo Táchira on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Deportivo Táchira’s first match did not go as well. The club lost 4-0 to Palmeiras. Deportivo Táchira has to travel to Emelec to play in their stadium which has a capacity of 40,000 fans. 

Emelec is playing in the Ecuadorian Serie A during this tournament while Deportivo Táchira plays in the Venezuelan Primera División. Deportivo Táchira is currently in second place with seven games played in its season. Emelec is currently third in its league with seven matches played.

Emelec’s next match will be against Palmeiras and Deportivo Táchira will take on Independiente Petrolero. The winners of the 2022 Copa Libertadores will play against the winners of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana in the 2023 Recopa Sudamericana.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
14
2022

C.S. Emelec vs. Deportivo Táchira

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS 7
Time
9:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011303486h
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch C.S. Emelec vs. Deportivo Táchira in Canada

By Christine Brown34 seconds ago
imago1011303272h
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch C.S. Emelec vs. Deportivo Táchira

By Christine Brown34 seconds ago
Apr 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; TColorado Rockies designated hitter Kris Bryant (23) celebrates with Colorado Rockies left fielder Connor Joe (9) after the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 4/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 minutes ago
Apr 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; TColorado Rockies designated hitter Kris Bryant (23) celebrates with Colorado Rockies left fielder Connor Joe (9) after the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 4/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) skates past Dallas Stars center Radek Faksa (12) during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Apr 12, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) makes a save on a shot by San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) in overtime at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Atlas Mazatlan
Liga MX

How to Watch Atlas vs. Mazatlán FC

By Rafael Urbina20 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno (17) and Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) celebrate the win over the Los Angeles Kings at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Apr 7, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) and defenseman Ryan Suter (20) and center Roope Hintz (24) and defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) skate off the ice after Pavelski scores a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy