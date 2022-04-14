How to Watch C.S. Emelec vs. Deportivo Táchira

In the group stage of Copa Libertadores, Emelec looks to earn more points to keep its position and move on to the next round when it takes on Deportivo Táchira.

Emelec’s first match in group play ended in a 1-1 draw against Independiente Petrolero. The match was scoreless for the first 88 minutes until Jonatan Cristaldo scored for Independiente Petrolero. However, Mauro Quiroga was able to tie the match in the first minute of injury time.

Deportivo Táchira’s first match did not go as well. The club lost 4-0 to Palmeiras. Deportivo Táchira has to travel to Emelec to play in their stadium which has a capacity of 40,000 fans.

Emelec is playing in the Ecuadorian Serie A during this tournament while Deportivo Táchira plays in the Venezuelan Primera División. Deportivo Táchira is currently in second place with seven games played in its season. Emelec is currently third in its league with seven matches played.

Emelec’s next match will be against Palmeiras and Deportivo Táchira will take on Independiente Petrolero. The winners of the 2022 Copa Libertadores will play against the winners of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana in the 2023 Recopa Sudamericana.

