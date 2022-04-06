Skip to main content

How to Watch Deportes Tolima vs. Atlético Mineiro: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Copa Libertadores pits Deportes Tolima again Atlético Mineiro in Group D play on Wednesday.

The first game in Group D play in the Copa Libertadores features Deportes Tolima (0-0-0) taking on Atlético Mineiro (0-0-0). Both of these clubs are looking to get off to a strong start with group play before the playoffs. Last year, Atletico Mineiro made a run and looks to close the loop with a deeper run and a championship win this season.

How to Watch Deportes Tolima vs. Atlético Mineiro today:

Game Date: April 6, 2022

Game Time: 7:55 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra En Español

Watch Deportes Tolima vs. Atlético Mineiro online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Play is just starting this week in the Copa Libertadores with eight groups and 40 clubs aspiring to win it all this season:

Last season, Atletico Mineiro went 5-1-0 with no losses until they got to the semifinals where they lost to the eventual champions, Palmeiras in a penalty shootout. They were the top seed in the tournament overall and looked terrific before falling in the semifinals.

This year, they have to come in as either the favorites or near the top to win it all this season.

Deportes Tolima was not in action for this event last season, coming in as a wildcard for Group D.

They are coming off two straight wins in the Categoria Primera A Apertura, shutting out their last two opponents with a plus-three goal differential in those matches.

Both of these clubs are looking to get off to a strong start in group play today with a win in the six-match group play before the playoffs. There is no time or opportunity for early losses or falling behind in quick events like this.

Regional restrictions may apply.

