Undefeated in their first three matches of the 2022 Copa Libertadores so far, Independiente del Valle will look to make it four in a row without a loss when they travel to Ibagué, Colombia, to face Deportes Tolima on the fourth matchday in the international tournament.

How to Watch Deportes Tolima vs. Independiente del Valle Today:

Game Date: May 4, 2022

Game Time: 9:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS En Español

Live Stream Deportes Tolima vs. Independiente del Valle on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

A 2-0 win for the Ecuadorian side would leave it in first place in Group D, just above Brazilian giant Atlético Mineiro, who is currently sitting on eight points with a plus-three goal difference.

Independiente del Valle is coming off of back-to-back draws in the group stages which began with a 2-2 finish against Tolima in the reverse fixture on the second matchday of the tournament. Junior Sornoza notched a brace, with the second being an 89th-minute penalty kick to secure the point for the Ecuadorians.

That was followed by a 1-1 draw with group-leader Atlético Mineiro where Sornoza got on the scoresheet again nullifying Hulk's seventh-minute strike.

Deportes Tolima, meanwhile, will look to make it two wins in a row when they host Independiente del Valle on Wednesday, where a victory would leave the Colombian side in second place in the group, just one point below Mineiro in the standings.

