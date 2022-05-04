Skip to main content

How to Watch Deportes Tolima vs. Independiente del Valle: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Independiente del Valle travels to face Deportes Tolima at Manuel Murillo Toro Stadium on Wednesday in Copa Libertadores action.

Undefeated in their first three matches of the 2022 Copa Libertadores so far, Independiente del Valle will look to make it four in a row without a loss when they travel to Ibagué, Colombia, to face Deportes Tolima on the fourth matchday in the international tournament. 

How to Watch Deportes Tolima vs. Independiente del Valle Today:

Game Date: May 4, 2022

Game Time: 9:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS En Español

Live Stream Deportes Tolima vs. Independiente del Valle on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

A 2-0 win for the Ecuadorian side would leave it in first place in Group D, just above Brazilian giant Atlético Mineiro, who is currently sitting on eight points with a plus-three goal difference.

Independiente del Valle is coming off of back-to-back draws in the group stages which began with a 2-2 finish against Tolima in the reverse fixture on the second matchday of the tournament. Junior Sornoza notched a brace, with the second being an 89th-minute penalty kick to secure the point for the Ecuadorians.

That was followed by a 1-1 draw with group-leader Atlético Mineiro where Sornoza got on the scoresheet again nullifying Hulk's seventh-minute strike.

Deportes Tolima, meanwhile, will look to make it two wins in a row when they host Independiente del Valle on Wednesday, where a victory would leave the Colombian side in second place in the group, just one point below Mineiro in the standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

