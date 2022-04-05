Estadio Deportivo Cali will be the venue that kicks off Group E play in the 2022 Copa Libertadores between the Colombian club and historic Argentine side Boca Juniors. Corinthians will also visit Always Ready on Tuesday to round out the group's Matchday 1 action.

How to Watch Deportivo Cali vs. Boca Juniors Today:

Match Date: April 5, 2022

Match Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS En Español (Canada)

Live Stream Deportivo Cali vs. Boca Juniors on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the 10 matches Deportivo Cali has faced Boca Juniors, the Xeneizes have won five and drawn four, with the Colombian club only being able to defeat Boca once. The last matchup between the two teams was a 6-2 finish in favor of the Argentine side back in 2016.

Boca Juniors, led by head coach Sebastián Battaglia, is coming off of a huge high when the club defeated eternal rivals River Plate 1-0 at Monumental Stadium thanks to a Sebastián Villa second half finish.

The important victory was followed by a tough draw at home against Arsenal, where Agustín Rossi went from hero (clean sheet vs. River) to villain due to his mistake being the cause of Arsenal drawing level at Bombonera Stadium.

Deportivo Cali and Boca Juniors will look to get their respective Copa Libertadores campaigns underway on the right foot in the first of six matchdays in the first phase of the South American tournament.

Regional restrictions may apply.