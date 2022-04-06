The Copa Libertadores pits Deportivo Táchira vs. Palmeiras against one another on Wednesday night.

The defending champions of the Copa Libertadores, Palmeiras (0-0-0), look to defend their title this year. In 2021, they went 5-0-1 to win their group before making a run to the championship game where they came out victorious. This year, they will have a target on their backs, starting today with Deportivo Táchira (0-0-0), who was not in the field last year and will be a wildcard this year.

How to Watch Deportivo Táchira vs. Palmeiras today:

Game Date: April 6, 2022

Game Time: 7:55 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Play is just starting this week in the Copa Libertadores with eight groups and 40 clubs aspiring to win it all this season:

In last season's tournament, Palmeiras entered the playoffs as the No. 3 seed overall and defeated Universidad Catolica, Sao Paulo, Atlético Mineiro and Flamengo in their journey to the championship.

They only lost to Defensa y Justicia in group play on their path to the championship.

Group D this year features both Deportivo Táchira and Palmeiras, as well as Emelec and Club Independiente Petrolero.

Deportivo Táchira has gone 2-1-1 in their last five matches leading to the start of the Copa Libertadores today. They were not a part of this event last year and come in as a new, fresh-faced club for the veterans like their opponents today.

A win for Deportivo Táchira today or even a tie in a six-match event like this will go a long way as they start off against the defending champions.

The clubs that made runs last year and got to the semifinals all had at least three wins and only one loss or less. That is the blueprint to win here this year.

