Skip to main content

How to Watch Deportivo Táchira vs. Palmeiras: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Copa Libertadores pits Deportivo Táchira vs. Palmeiras against one another on Wednesday night.

The defending champions of the Copa Libertadores, Palmeiras (0-0-0), look to defend their title this year. In 2021, they went 5-0-1 to win their group before making a run to the championship game where they came out victorious. This year, they will have a target on their backs, starting today with Deportivo Táchira (0-0-0), who was not in the field last year and will be a wildcard this year.

How to Watch Deportivo Táchira vs. Palmeiras today:

Game Date: April 6, 2022

Game Time: 7:55 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Watch Deportivo Táchira vs. Palmeiras online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Play is just starting this week in the Copa Libertadores with eight groups and 40 clubs aspiring to win it all this season:

In last season's tournament, Palmeiras entered the playoffs as the No. 3 seed overall and defeated Universidad Catolica, Sao Paulo, Atlético Mineiro and Flamengo in their journey to the championship.

They only lost to Defensa y Justicia in group play on their path to the championship.

Group D this year features both Deportivo Táchira and Palmeiras, as well as Emelec and Club Independiente Petrolero.

Deportivo Táchira has gone 2-1-1 in their last five matches leading to the start of the Copa Libertadores today. They were not a part of this event last year and come in as a new, fresh-faced club for the veterans like their opponents today.

A win for Deportivo Táchira today or even a tie in a six-match event like this will go a long way as they start off against the defending champions.

The clubs that made runs last year and got to the semifinals all had at least three wins and only one loss or less. That is the blueprint to win here this year.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
6
2022

Deportivo Táchira vs. Palmeiras

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS
Time
7:55
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011018093h
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Deportes Tolima vs. Atlético Mineiro

By Kristofer Habbas41 seconds ago
imago1011058704h
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Deportivo Táchira vs. Palmeiras

By Kristofer Habbas41 seconds ago
imago1010785106h
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Alianza Lima vs. River Plate in Canada

By Adam Childs41 seconds ago
USATSI_15430112
NBA

How to Watch Nets at Knicks

By Kristofer Habbas25 minutes ago
imago0047863458h (1)
Liga MX

How to Watch Toluca vs. Monterrey

By Christine Brown25 minutes ago
USATSI_18013981
NBA

How to Watch Mavericks at Pistons

By Kristofer Habbas55 minutes ago
imago1004123441h (1)
Futbol Guatemalteco Liga Nacional

How to Watch Antigua vs. Santa Lucía Cotzumalguapa

By Kristofer Habbas55 minutes ago
USATSI_17870207
WTA Tennis

How to Watch WTA Charleston Open Second Round

By Adam Childs55 minutes ago
USATSI_16304715
College Baseball

How to Watch Liberty vs. Virginia in College Baseball

By Alex Barth55 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy