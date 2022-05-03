Deportivo Táchira vs. Emelec Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Deportivo Táchira vs. Emelec: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Deportivo Táchira and Emelec are trying to battle it out for the No. 2 spot to move on to the next round of play.

Deportivo Táchira and Emelec are meeting today in a Group A game in Copa Libertadores play. Deportivo Táchira is currently No. 2 in the standings with four points and Emelec is right behind in the standings with two points. 

How to Watch Deportivo Táchira vs. Emelec Today:

Match Date: May 3, 2022

Match Time: 6:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS En Español

Live Stream Deportivo Táchira vs. Emelec on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Deportivo Táchira currently has one win, one loss and one draw in group play. In round one, Deportivo Táchira dropped a 4-0 game to Palmeiras, which is on top in Group A with nine points. In round two, the team played to a 1-1 draw against Emelec. Most recently in round three, Deportivo Táchira picked up a 2-1 Independiente Petrolero. 

Emelec has not had as much success as its opponent with one loss and two draws thus far in group play. The club picked up 1-1 draws against both Independiente Petrolero and Deportivo Táchira in rounds one and two. Round three brought the team its first loss from Palmeiras with a 3-1 score.

With the top two teams in each group moving on to the next round, the bottom three teams in Group A will have to battle it out to move on since Palmeiras seems to have locked up the top spot.

