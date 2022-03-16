How to Watch Estudiantes (LP) vs. Everton in Canada

Estudiantes (LP) hosts Everton in the second leg of the third round of qualification towards the 2022 Copa Libertadores group stage on Wednesday.

Estudiantes visited Chilean club Everton in the city of Viña del Mar at Sausalito Stadium last week to the tune of a slim 1-0 victory. The Argentine club now takes that lead back home to Estudiantes de La Plata Stadium in hopes of maintaining it and advancing to the 2022 Copa Libertadores group stage.

How to Watch Estudiantes (LP) vs. Everton Today:

Match Date: March 16, 2022

Match Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Estudiantes really began to turn the pressure on in the second half of the first leg, and the team finally broke through in the 79th minute of the match. Leonardo Godoy made a run down the right flank and put in a fantastic low cross that found former Inter Miami-man Matías Pellegrini who finished on a first touch with his left foot.

In league play, Estudiantes is coming off of a 1-0 defeat at home to Boca Juniors, where Peruvian right back Luis Advíncula secured all three points for the visitors with his 54th-minute strike.

Everton, meanwhile, is fresh off of a slim 1-0 victory of its own against Universidad Católica, where Lucas Di Yorio put the game away in the 56th minute.

The stage is set for Estudiantes and Everton to leave it all on the pitch on Wednesday night in the second leg, in hopes of advancing to the group stage of South America's most prestigious club tournament.

