The Copa Libertadores showcases Estudiantes (LP) vs. Vélez in Group C play on Thursday night.

In the first match of Group C play, Bragantino (1-0-0) defeated Nacional (0-0-1) in a one-sided 2-0 match to start off the Copa Libertadores. This is a quick event with only six matches per club, giving Bragantino the edge overall. Now Estudiantes (LP) (0-0-0) squares off with Vélez Sarsfield (0-0-0) to keep pace early on in group play.

How to Watch Estudiantes (LP) vs. Vélez today:

Game Date: April 7, 2022

Game Time: 7:55 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Leading into this event both clubs have been active in other tournaments and events. Soccer is nonstop around the world for these clubs as they tour Europe, South America, the United States and everywhere in between.

For Estudiantes, they have gone 9-3-4 this calendar year across multiple events. In that span, they have scored 28 goals and have a plus-eight goal differential.

They were trading wins and losses early on before finding a rhythm and really playing good team soccer for a stretch heading into this event.

On the other side for Velez Sarsfield, they have gone 3-4-3 this calendar year with 11 goals scored and a plus-two goal differential.

Based on how they are entering the event, Velez Sarsfield might be the underdog that needs to rise up and make a play for the group. They are coming in with the least amount of momentum and struggling to score. It could be an uphill climb for this here at the Copa Libertadores starting today.

