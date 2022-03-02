Skip to main content

How to Watch Estudiantes (LP) vs. Audax Italiano: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Estudiantes (LP) host Audax Italiano in the second leg of the second round of qualification for the Copa Libertadores today.

Current undefeated, Argentine league-leaders Estudiantes (LP) will need to come from behind at home against Chilean side Audax Italiano, after falling 1-0 in the first leg of the matchup, to maintain its dream alive of making it into this season's Copa Libertadores.

How to Watch Estudiantes (LP) vs. Audax Italiano Today:

Match Date: March 2, 2022

Match Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 4

Live Stream Estudiantes (LP) vs. Audax Italiano on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Estudiantes' visit to Audax Italiano in the first leg was a toughly fought matchup that led to three red cards on the night, two for the Chilean side (Nicolás Fernández and Fabián Torres) and one for the Argentine team (Alan Marinelli), all of whom won't be available to play today in the second leg.

Audax Italiano went ahead in the sixth minute after what seemed like a cross-shot hybrid from Jorge Henríquez Neira somehow found its way past goalkeeper Mariano Andújar and into the back of the net.

36-year-old Argentine forward Mauro Boselli, who returned to Estudiantes after spells at clubs all around the world, had two clear chances to tie the match but it didn't seem to be his night.

Boselli has scored in all four of his first league games back with the club and is currently leading the division with four goals in as many matches.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
2
2022

Estudiantes (LP) vs. Audax Italiano

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS 4
Time
7:20
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

college soccer
Soccer

How to Watch Palmeiras vs. Athletico Paranaense

By Rafael Urbina
1 minute ago
Venezia Soccer Serie A Coppa Italia
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Universitario de Deportes vs. Barcelona

By Rafael Urbina
1 minute ago
Colombia Brazil Soccer
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Estudiantes (LP) vs. Audax Italiano

By Rafael Urbina
1 minute ago
Feb 25, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) dribbles around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers

By Nick Crain
21 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (12), forward Cody Martin (11) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reach for the loose ball during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Cleveland Cavaliers

By Kristofer Habbas
21 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) looks to pass the ball in front of Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Orlando Magic

By Nick Crain
21 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
Soccer

How to Watch Boca vs. Central Córdoba (R)

By Rafael Urbina
21 minutes ago
Nov 27, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd guard Taevion Kinsey (24) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Western Kentucky at Marshall

By Brandon Rush
21 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Aundre Hyatt (5) drives to the basket against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Rutgers at Indiana in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
21 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy