Estudiantes (LP) host Audax Italiano in the second leg of the second round of qualification for the Copa Libertadores today.

Current undefeated, Argentine league-leaders Estudiantes (LP) will need to come from behind at home against Chilean side Audax Italiano, after falling 1-0 in the first leg of the matchup, to maintain its dream alive of making it into this season's Copa Libertadores.

How to Watch Estudiantes (LP) vs. Audax Italiano Today:

Match Date: March 2, 2022

Match Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 4

Estudiantes' visit to Audax Italiano in the first leg was a toughly fought matchup that led to three red cards on the night, two for the Chilean side (Nicolás Fernández and Fabián Torres) and one for the Argentine team (Alan Marinelli), all of whom won't be available to play today in the second leg.

Audax Italiano went ahead in the sixth minute after what seemed like a cross-shot hybrid from Jorge Henríquez Neira somehow found its way past goalkeeper Mariano Andújar and into the back of the net.

36-year-old Argentine forward Mauro Boselli, who returned to Estudiantes after spells at clubs all around the world, had two clear chances to tie the match but it didn't seem to be his night.

Boselli has scored in all four of his first league games back with the club and is currently leading the division with four goals in as many matches.

