Estudiantes vs. Bragantino FC Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Bragantino will be looking to pick up another three points and close the goal differential to move into the No. 1 spot in Group C standings.

With two teams from each group moving on to the round of 16, wins are crucial at this stage.

How to Watch Estudiantes (LP) vs. Bragantino FC Today:

Match Date: April 26, 2022

Match Time: 6:15 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Estudiantes and Bragantino are currently tied with four points each atop Group C. Estudiantes technically leads with a one-goal differential over Bragantino despite both teams having one win and one draw thus far.

Estudiantes played to a 0-0 draw against Nacional but beat Vélez Sarsfield 4-1 in the first game of group play. Emmanuel Mas scored just six minutes in to give Estudiantes the early lead. Nacional tied it up with a goal from Lucas Janson 35 minutes in, but Estudiantes put its foot on the pedal and scored three more goals.

Bragantino played to a 2-2 draw against Vélez Sarsfield but picked up a 2-0 win against Nacional. Ytalo scored first for Bragantino 35' in, and José Hurtado added another goal in stoppage time to help close the goal differential gap against Estudiantes in the standings.

With only one goal separating these two teams in the group standings, it should be a highly competitive game for fans to tune into.

