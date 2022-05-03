Estudiantes (LP) vs. Nacional Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Estudiantes (LP) vs. Nacional: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Estudiantes (LP) will take on Nacional in the group stage of Copa Libertadores.

Estudiantes is the No. 1 club in Group C in Copa Libertadores right now. Through three games, it is 2-1-0 with six goals scored and only one given up. Estudiantes beat Vélez Sársfield 4-1 in its first match with four different goal scorers. 

How to Watch Estudiantes (LP) vs. Nacional Today:

Game Date: May 3, 2022

Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS En Español

Live stream Estudiantes (LP) vs. Nacional on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Estudiantes then went on to draw with Nacional 0-0. Both teams were evenly matched in shots and shots on target and Nacional held the possession more. In game three, Estudiantes beat Bragantino 2-0. Agustin Rogel and Mauro Boselli scored in the win. Nacional is 1-1-1 during Copa Libertadores in the same group.

In its first game, Nacional lost to Bragantino 2-0 after letting Ytalo score in the 35th minute and José Hurtado in the 93rd minute. Nacional drew with Estudiantes 0-0. In Nacional's third game, it was able to get its first win 2-1 over Vélez Sársfield. Sársfield scored first in the 15th minute, but then José Florentín was issued a red card in the 18th minute.

