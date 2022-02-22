How to Watch Everton vs. Monagas

Everton takes on Monagas on Tuesday in Copa Libertadores action.

The second stage of the 2022 Copa Libertadores gets underway Tuesday with a pair of matches, including Everton taking on Monagas.

Match Date: Feb. 22, 2022

Match Time: 5:05 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Both of these teams will be playing their first match of this year's tournament.

Everton qualified for this year's event by being the runner-up in the 2021 Copa Chile, earning it Chile's fourth bid to the Copa Libertadores. The team last competed in this event in 2009, when it failed to make it out of the group stage.

The team's most recent match in Chile was a 1–1 draw on Friday with Unión Española.

Monagas earned Venezuela's third qualifying spot by virtue of finishing third in the 2021 Primera División Fase Final A. The team last played in December, when it lost 2–0 to Deportivo La Guaira.

Like Everton, this team hasn't had much Copa Libertadores success, with just one appearance: a 2018 group stage exit.

Everton will host this match, while the second stage will take place on March 1, when the teams meet again in Venezuela.

