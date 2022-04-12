How to Watch Flamengo vs. Talleres (C)

Group H action continues on Tuesday when Flamengo hosts Talleres (C) in the 2022 Copa Libertadores.

Flamengo and Talleres (C) are both coming off of wins on Matchday 1 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores and will look to come away victorious on Matchday 2 in order to claim first place in Group H.

The two clubs meet on Tuesday at the historic Maracanã Stadium in what will surely be an exciting battle between the top two teams in the group.

Match Date: April 12, 2022

Match Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS 7

Flamengo is off to a tumultous start this season, coming off of a Carioca Serie A final defeat to Fluminense on April 2, followed by the 2-0 win over Sporting Cristal on Matchday 1 of the international tournament and a 1-1 draw in its Brazilian first division debut against Atlético Goianiense.

The two-time Copa Libertadores winner and last year's runner-up at least got off to a great start in the most prestigious club tournament in South America. It got goals from Bruno Henrique and Matheuzinho last Tuesday securing first place in Group H for the Brazilian club.

The Mengão will now host Talleres, who is currently in second-to-last place in the Argentine first division with just one win after nine matches in league play.

The club from Córdoba also got off to a winning start in the 2022 Copa Libertadores, defeating Universidad Católica by a slim 1-0 margin thanks to a 24th minute finish from Héctor Fértoli.

