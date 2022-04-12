Skip to main content

How to Watch Flamengo vs. Talleres (C): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Group H action continues on Tuesday when Flamengo hosts Talleres (C) in the 2022 Copa Libertadores.

Flamengo and Talleres (C) are both coming off of wins on Matchday 1 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores and will look to come away victorious on Matchday 2 in order to claim first place in Group H. 

The two clubs meet on Tuesday at the historic Maracanã Stadium in what will surely be an exciting battle between the top two teams in the group.

How to Watch Flamengo vs. Talleres (C) Today:

Match Date: April 12, 2022

Match Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS 7

Live Stream Flamengo vs. Talleres (C) on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Flamengo is off to a tumultous start this season, coming off of a Carioca Serie A final defeat to Fluminense on April 2, followed by the 2-0 win over Sporting Cristal on Matchday 1 of the international tournament and a 1-1 draw in its Brazilian first division debut against Atlético Goianiense.

The two-time Copa Libertadores winner and last year's runner-up at least got off to a great start in the most prestigious club tournament in South America. It got goals from Bruno Henrique and Matheuzinho last Tuesday securing first place in Group H for the Brazilian club.

The Mengão will now host Talleres, who is currently in second-to-last place in the Argentine first division with just one win after nine matches in league play.

The club from Córdoba also got off to a winning start in the 2022 Copa Libertadores, defeating Universidad Católica by a slim 1-0 margin thanks to a 24th minute finish from Héctor Fértoli.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
12
2022

Flamengo vs. Talleres (C)

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS 7
Time
8:20
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

HS Football Fans
Copa Sudamericana Soccer

How to Watch L.D.U. de Quito vs. Deportes Antofagasta

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
Fans
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Palmeiras vs. Independiente Petrolero

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
Basketball Fans 2
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Flamengo vs. Talleres (C)

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
Basketball Fans 5
Copa Sudamericana Soccer

How to Watch Defensa y Justicia vs. Atlético Goianiense

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
soccer fans
Copa Sudamericana Soccer

How to Watch Independiente vs. General Caballero (JLM)

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
soccer fans
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Peñarol vs. Olimpia

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
Mar 15, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Matt Duchene (95) celebrates with teammates after a goal by Nashville Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) during the first period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Nashville Predators Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Nick Crain22 minutes ago
Sep 26, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) reacts after failing to get San Francisco Giants left fielder Kris Bryant (23) out at first base in the seventh inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Rangers

By Nick Crain22 minutes ago
Mar 27, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates his goal with center Evan Rodrigues (9) against the Detroit Red Wings during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 11-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Islanders Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson52 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy