How to Watch Fluminense FC vs. Millonarios: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Fluminense and Millonarios meet for the second leg of their Copa Libertadores matchup.

Fluminense and Millonarios will meet on Tuesday for the second leg of their Copa Libertadores second stage contest, with Fluminense up 2-1.

How to Watch Fluminense FC vs. Millonarios Today:

Match Date: March 1, 2022

Match Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Eduardo Sosa scored early in that match for Millonarios, but was ejected in the 19th minute. After that, it was all Fluminense, with David Braz and German Cano each scoring a goal.

Fluminense earned one of the nine spots in this tournament from Brazilian teams, making it by virtue of finishing seventh in the Brasileiro Serie A. This is the second year in a row that the team has made it to the Copa Libertadores, as it exited in the quarterfinals last year. The team's best showing was in 2008, when it finished second in this tournament.

Millonarios earned the third tournament berth from Colombia by virtue of being the highest-ranked team on the Primera A aggregate table that wasn't already qualified. The team has made 17 appearances in the Copa Libertadores, with three semifinal appearances, although the most recent of those was in 1974. This is the team's fourth appearance since 2013; before that, the team's last Copa Libertadores was in 1997.

How To Watch

March
1
2022

Fluminense FC vs. Millonarios

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS
Time
7:20
PM/ET
