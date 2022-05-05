Fortaleza EC vs. CA River Plate Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Fortaleza EC hosts CA River Plate on the fourth matchday of the 2022 Copa Libertadores on Thursday at Castelão Stadium.

Perfect in its first three matches of its 2022 Copa Libertadores campaign, River Plate looks to make it four in a row when it travels to face Fortaleza on the fourth matchday of the South American tournament's group stage. In the reverse fixture on matchday two, the two clubs faced each other, which ended in a 2-0 win for River at the historic Monumental Stadium. Enzo Fernández and Nicolás de la Cruz got on the scoresheet to secure all three points for the hosts.

How to Watch Fortaleza EC vs. CA River Plate Today:

Game Date: May 5, 2022

Game Time: 5:50 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS

Live Stream Fortaleza EC vs. CA River Plate on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

River Plate is currently on a three-match unbeaten run in all competitions that began with a 1-1 draw against Atlético Tucumán. The club followed that with a narrow victory against Talleres de Córdoba in league play on April 20. The Argentine giant then defeated Colo-Colo 2-1 in Chile thanks to goals from Matías Suárez and Esequiel Barco.

In its most recent outing, River obliterated Sarmiento de Junín 7-0 where a hat-trick form Manchester City-signee Julián Álvarez led the way. Fernández and Barco also got on the board to go along with finishes from Tomás Pochettino and Santiago Simón.

Regional restrictions may apply.