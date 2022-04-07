In a low-scoring game, Group F saw River Plate defeat Alianza Lima. Now Fortaleza EC takes the field in its first match of the tournament against Colo-Colo, allowing both clubs to take control of the group with a solid overall performance.

How to Watch Fortaleza EC vs. Colo-Colo today:

Game Date: April 7, 2022

Game Time: 5:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Watch Fortaleza EC vs. Colo-Colo online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The clubs these two are keeping an eye on playing the first game of group play to a 1-0 win for River Plate over Alianza Lima.

This group has teams from four different countries, with the Brazilian Fortaleza FC taking on the Chilean club from Colo-Colo. With this tournament only featuring six matches, both teams are looking to get a strong start. The clubs that go on to win these tournaments historically finish group plays with one or no losses overall.

Colo-Colo has gone 7-2-2 this year in matches between the Supercopa de Chile, Torneos de Verano, and other tournaments scoring 22 goals with a +10 goal differential.

This should make for a terrific match between these two clubs as Group F wraps up the first matches, with these two clubs coming in ready to make a statement today.

Regional restrictions may apply.