After a surprising win in the first leg, Guarani will try to defend that advantage on Wednesday in the second leg of Copa Libertadores qualifiers against América-MG.

It was a game for the ages when these two squads met up in the first leg of Copa Libertadores on Feb. 23. The hope is that they can replicate that same excitement on Wednesday.

How to Watch Guaraní vs. América-MG Today:

Match Date: March 2, 2022

Match Time: 5:15 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español (Canada)

Live stream Guaraní vs. América-MG on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

With the match looking like it would end in a 0-0 draw, that all changed in the first minute of extra time. 90 minutes wasn't enough for either side, so in the first minute of extra time, Josue Colman found the back of the net and Guarani got an unexpected 1-0 win.

What made the win by Guarani so unexpected is how heavily the stats favored América-MG the entire game. The club had 24 shots compared to Guarani's five. The time of possession also heavily favored América-MG, who had the ball 73% of the match. The club also had 12 corner kicks, while Guarani had none.

Now Guarani has to try and keep the advantage on Wednesday. Expect to see another close game that could go either way.

Regional restrictions may apply.