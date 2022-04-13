Skip to main content

How to Watch Independiente del Valle vs. Deportes Tolima: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Independiente del Valle and Deportes Tolima wrap up Wednesday night's 2022 Copa Libertadores action at Banco Guayaquil stadium.

Independiente del Valle came out firing in its 2022 Copa Libertadores debut against América FC (MG) last week, winning 2-0 thanks to strikes from Junior Sornoza and Billy Arce. Deportes Tolima, meanwhile, lost 2-0 to Atlético Mineiro, leaving it in last place in Group D following the Matchday 1 activity.

How to Watch Independiente del Valle vs. Deportes Tolima Today:

Match Date: April 13, 2022

Match Time: 9:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS 4

Live Stream Independiente del Valle vs. Deportes Tolima on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Independiente del Valle is also enjoying success in the Ecuadorian Serie A, being one of four teams tied with 11 points in third place in the table. The reigning Ecuadorian champion is undefeated in its last three league outings with two draws and a win in that span.

Most recently, Independiente faced Guayaquil City at home to a scoreless draw.

Deportes Tolima, meanwhile, is coming off of a three-match win streak in the Colombian first division leaving the club in second place in the standings with 32 points, just one below historic Colombian side Atlético Nacional.

Tolima will hope to secure its first win in the 2022 Copa Libertadores when it travels to Guayaquil to face Ecuadorian-champion Independiente del Valle in Group D action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
13
2022

Independiente del Valle vs. Deportes Tolima

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS 4
Time
9:55
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

