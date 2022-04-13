Independiente del Valle came out firing in its 2022 Copa Libertadores debut against América FC (MG) last week, winning 2-0 thanks to strikes from Junior Sornoza and Billy Arce. Deportes Tolima, meanwhile, lost 2-0 to Atlético Mineiro, leaving it in last place in Group D following the Matchday 1 activity.

How to Watch Independiente del Valle vs. Deportes Tolima Today:

Match Date: April 13, 2022

Match Time: 9:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS 4

Live Stream Independiente del Valle vs. Deportes Tolima on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Independiente del Valle is also enjoying success in the Ecuadorian Serie A, being one of four teams tied with 11 points in third place in the table. The reigning Ecuadorian champion is undefeated in its last three league outings with two draws and a win in that span.

Most recently, Independiente faced Guayaquil City at home to a scoreless draw.

Deportes Tolima, meanwhile, is coming off of a three-match win streak in the Colombian first division leaving the club in second place in the standings with 32 points, just one below historic Colombian side Atlético Nacional.

Tolima will hope to secure its first win in the 2022 Copa Libertadores when it travels to Guayaquil to face Ecuadorian-champion Independiente del Valle in Group D action.

Regional restrictions may apply.