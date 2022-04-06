Skip to main content

How to Watch Independiente Petrolero vs. C.S. Emelec: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Copa Libertadores pits Independiente Petrolero vs. C.S. Emelec against one another in Group A play on Wednesday.

Group A of the Copa Libertadores features the defending champions, who take on Deportivo Tachira FC along with today’s other teams, Independiente Petrolero and C.S. Emelec, facing off.

How to Watch Independiente Petrolero vs. C.S. Emelec in Canada today:

Game Date: April 6, 2022

Game Time: 9:55 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Watch Independiente Petrolero vs. C.S. Emelec online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Play is just starting this week in the Copa Libertadores with eight groups and 40 clubs aspiring to win it all this season:

In the group that Palmeiras was in last year, they only dropped one match to Defensa y Justicia, putting the pressure on the three teams this year to win as many matches as possible to contend with the defending champions.

Independiente Petrolero is 2-2-3 in their last seven matches in the Liga de Fútbol Profesional Boliviano, scoring nine goals with a minus-one goal differential.

They are not playing great soccer overall, but in a six-match event like this, all it takes is a couple of wins in a row to put themselves in a position for the playoffs.

So far this year, CS Emelec has gone 4-1-2 in the Ecuadorian Series A, scoring 12 goals with a plus-four goal differential overall.

These clubs both have an opportunity to make waves in this year's Copa Libertadores with the biggest target and best team overall in their group.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
6
2022

Independiente Petrolero vs. C.S. Emelec

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Canada
Time
9:55
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
How to Watch Independiente Petrolero vs. C.S. Emelec in Canada

