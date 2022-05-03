Skip to main content

How to Watch Independiente Petrolero vs. Palmeiras: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Independiente Petrolero will take on Palmeiras in group stages of Copa Libertadores.

Independiente Petrolero is the last team in Group A in the Copa Libertadores this season. The club is 0-1-2 right now after losing its previous two games.

In its first game, Independiente Petrolero drew with Emelec 1-1. After going 88 minutes without a goal, Jonatan Cristaldo scored in the 88th and Mauro Quiroga scored in the 91st minute.

How to Watch Independiente Petrolero vs. Palmeiras Today:

Game Date: May 3, 2022

Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS (Canada)

Live stream Independiente Petrolero vs. Palmeiras on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Independiente Petrolero got blown away in its second game, losing to Palmeiras 8-1. Rafael Navarro scored four goals in the win and Raphael Veiga scored two. Independiente Petrolero even got out to the 1-0 lead before giving up eight straight.

In the club's most recent game, it lost 2-1 to Deportivo Táchira after receiving a red card in the 84th minute.

Palmeiras is the only team in Group A to have not lost a game yet. It is 3-0-0 through the first three games.

It has a massive 15 goals scored and only two goals given up for nine points, five more than the No. 2 team. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
3
2022

Independiente Petrolero vs. Palmeiras

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS (Canada)
Time
8:20
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer Ball
Copa Libertadores

Independiente vs. Palmeiras Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Matthew Beighle2 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
Copa Libertadores

Estudiantes (LP) vs. Nacional Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Matthew Beighle2 minutes ago
college soccer
Copa Libertadores

América-MG vs. Atlético Mineiro Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Matthew Beighle2 minutes ago
Soccer Fans 2
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Ferro vs. Brown (A)

By Christine Brown12 minutes ago
download
entertainment

How to Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion Special

By Adam Childs22 minutes ago
1200x676-Q75_00853bdc9975244ecd4b7e7caf768b48
entertainment

How to Watch Holey Moley Season Three Premiere

By Adam Childs22 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe (9) celebrates the goal scored by center Anze Kopitar (11) against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Kempe provided an assist on the goal. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

By What's On TV Staff37 minutes ago
Apr 28, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) celebrates his game winning power play goal in overtime against the Calgary Flames with teammates at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

By What's On TV Staff37 minutes ago
May 2, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) celebrates a goal by forward Mitchell Marner (not pictured) during the second period of game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

By What's On TV Staff38 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy