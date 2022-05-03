Independiente vs. Palmeiras Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Independiente Petrolero will take on Palmeiras in group stages of Copa Libertadores.

Independiente Petrolero is the last team in Group A in the Copa Libertadores this season. The club is 0-1-2 right now after losing its previous two games.

In its first game, Independiente Petrolero drew with Emelec 1-1. After going 88 minutes without a goal, Jonatan Cristaldo scored in the 88th and Mauro Quiroga scored in the 91st minute.

How to Watch Independiente Petrolero vs. Palmeiras Today:

Game Date: May 3, 2022

Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS (Canada)

Live stream Independiente Petrolero vs. Palmeiras on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Independiente Petrolero got blown away in its second game, losing to Palmeiras 8-1. Rafael Navarro scored four goals in the win and Raphael Veiga scored two. Independiente Petrolero even got out to the 1-0 lead before giving up eight straight.

In the club's most recent game, it lost 2-1 to Deportivo Táchira after receiving a red card in the 84th minute.

Palmeiras is the only team in Group A to have not lost a game yet. It is 3-0-0 through the first three games.

It has a massive 15 goals scored and only two goals given up for nine points, five more than the No. 2 team.

