How to Watch Libertad vs. Caracas in Copa Libertadores

Libertad looks to stay unbeaten in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores when it plays Caracas on Wednesday.

Libertad opened play in Group B of the Copa Libertadores last Thursday and played The Strongest to a 1-1 draw.

How to watch Copa Libertadores: Libertad vs Caracas today:

Match Date: April 13, 2022

Match Time: 5:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN La Liga

Libertad gave up a goal to Enrique Triverio in the 11th minute but got it right back in the 14th minute when Bautista Merlini scored to tie the match.

The defense held strong the rest of the match as it didn't give up another shot on goal, but the offense couldn't score again.

On Wednesday, Libertad will look to get its first win of the group stage against a Caracas team that also played to a draw in its first match.

Caracas opened play with Athletico-PR and the match finished in a 0-0 draw. Caracas was able to get nine shots on goal, but couldn't find a way to get any into the back of the net.

It was a frustrating draw for Caracas, but Wednesday, it will look to be better and get a big win against Libertad.

This match is a huge one for both teams as the winner will have a leg up in advancing out of the group stage.

