How to Watch Millonarios vs. Fluminense: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Millonarios takes on Fluminense in Copa Libertadores action.

Millonarios takes on Fluminense on Tuesday in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores match between the two teams.

How to Watch Millonarios vs. Fluminense Today:

Match Date: Feb. 22, 2022

Match Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live Stream Millonarios vs. Fluminense on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both of these teams qualified directly to the second stage of this competition.

Millonarios warned the third tournament berth from Colombia by virtue of being the highest-ranked team on the Primera A aggregate table that wasn't already qualified. The team has made 17 appearances in the Copa Libertadores, with three semifinal appearances, although the most recent of those was in 1974. This is the team's fourth appearance since 2013; before that, the team's last Copa Libertadores was in 1997.

The team enters this match having won its last four Primera A matches.

Fluminense earned one of the nine spots in this tournament from Brazilian teams, making it by virtue of finishing seventh in the Brasileiro Serie A.

This is the second year in a row that the team has made it to the Copa Libertadores, as it exited in the quarterfinals last year. The team's best showing was in 2008, when it finished second in this tournament.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

