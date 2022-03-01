How to Watch Monagas vs. Everton

Everton and Monagas meet for the second leg of their Copa Libertadores battle.

Everton and Monagas will meet on Tuesday in the second stage of the Copa Libertadores. After the first leg of the match, Everton leads 3-0.

Match Date: March 1, 2022

Match Time: 5:05 p.m. ET

In the first leg of this match, Lucas Di Yorio scored twice and Ismael Sosa put in a goal as well. Everton had 11 shots on target in the match, while Monagas had none. It's going to be tough for Monagas to climb out of this hole.

Everton qualified for this year's event by being the runner-up in the 2021 Copa Chile, earning it Chile's fourth bid to the Copa Libertadores. The team last competed in this event in 2009, when it failed to make it out of the group stage.

Monagas earned Venezuela's third qualifying spot by virtue of finishing third in the 2021 Primera División Fase Final A. The team last played in December, when it lost 2–0 to Deportivo La Guaira.

Like Everton, this team hasn't had much Copa Libertadores success, with just one appearance: a 2018 group stage exit.

