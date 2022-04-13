Skip to main content

How to Watch Nacional vs. Estudiantes (LP): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Three-time Copa Libertadores champions Nacional hosts four-time winner Estudiantes (LP) on Matchday 2 of the South American tournament on Wednesday.

Estudiantes (LP) are enjoying a fine run of form in all competitions in the form of a six-match undefeated streak with four wins and two draws in that span. The Argentine club has also scored 14 goals in its last four matches, averaging over three goals per game since the end of March. Nacional, meanwhile, is coming off of a 2-0 loss in its 2022 Copa Libertadores debut against Brazilian side Bragantino.

How to Watch Nacional vs. Estudiantes (LP) Today:

Match Date: April 13, 2022

Match Time: 7:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN La Liga

Live Stream Nacional vs. Estudiantes (LP) on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Estudiantes had a successful tournament debut last week when the club faced fellow Argentine side Vélez and came away with a 4-1 victory at home. Emmanuel Mas, Agustín Rogel, Gustavo Javier del Prete and Franco Zapiola all got on the scoresheet for el León.

The club followed that up with a 5-0 thrashing of Central Córdoba in the Argentine first division regular season, thanks to a Mauro Boselli hat-trick.

Nacional, on the other hand, is winless in its last two matches, following last week's 2-0 Copa Libertadores loss up with a scoreless draw against Boston River in the Uruguayan Primera División.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

