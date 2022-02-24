In the second round of the Copa Libertadores tournament, Olimpia looks to pick up a win against Atlético Nacional.

Olimpia won both of its games against César Vallejo with a score of 3-0. In the last match, Guillermo Paiva and Fernando Cardozo scored to give the club a 2-0 victory. The club was able to produce 33 shots with 11 of them on target. Defending the net was Alfredo Aguilar who only had one shot on net with six total shots on goal.

How to Watch Olimpia vs. Atlético Nacional Today:

Match Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Atlético Nacional is currently playing in the Categoria Primera A while in the Libertadores tournament. The club has won its last two matches. Most recently it won with a 1-0 victory on Saturday over Unión Magdalena. Scoring was Ruggeri Alfonso Blanco Yus. Keeping a clean sheet in goal was Kevin Leonardo Mier Robles. Atlético Nacional are currently sitting in second place in the Categoria Primera with 17 points.

Without any recent head-to-head data on these teams, it is hard to predict which way the match will go. With these two teams being very evenly matched, however, it should be a hard fought game to work toward the group stage of play.

