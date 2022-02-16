Skip to main content

How to Watch Olimpia vs. CD Universidad César Vallejo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

CD Universidad César Vallejo will look to even their record against Olimpia on Wednesday after dropping a game to them last week.

Club Olimpia battles Club Deportivo Universidad César Vallejo after defeating them 1-0 in the first leg of the first round of Copa Libertadores just last week. In their first meeting, Olimpias' only goal came from the foot of Jorge Eduardo Recalde in the 29th minute with an assist from Antolin Alcaraz. Earning the shutout was Alfredo Aguilar.

How to Watch Olimpia vs. CD Universidad César Vallejo Today:

Match Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Match Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live Stream Olimpia vs. CD Universidad César Vallejo on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Since their first leg meeting, Olimpia has Guairena 3-1 on Saturday with goals by Guillermo Paiva (29’, 64’) and Alejandro Silva Gonzalez (37’). With two matches played in the Paraguayan Primera Division, they are currently in fourth place with four points. They will continue their Division play against Libertad on Sunday evening.

Cesar Vallejo has also played a game in between their first leg meeting and tied with Asociacion Deportiva Tarma 0-0 in their Peruvian Primera Division matchup. They are sitting in 12th place with two matches played, both of which were 0-0 draws. They will play again Sunday against Ayacucho in Division play.

With this only being their second meeting ever, it has the makings to be another close, exciting game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
16
2022

Olimpia vs. CD Universidad César Vallejo

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS
Time
7:20
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

olimpia
Copa Libertadores

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
