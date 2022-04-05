Cerro Porteño visits Olimpia in this matchup between Paraguayan clubs on Tuesday in Group G of the 2022 Copa Libertadores.

Matchday 1 of 6 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores group stage kicks off on Tuesday with Paraguayan rivals Olimpia and Cerro Porteño facing off at Defensores del Chaco Stadium. The two clubs met a couple weeks ago in the Paraguayan first division tournament where Olimpia won 2-0 at Cerro Porteño thanks to goals from Alejandro Silva González and Derlis González.

How to Watch Olimpia vs. Cerro Porteño Today:

Match Date: April 5, 2022

Match Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS En Español (Canada)

Live Stream Olimpia vs. Cerro Porteño on fuboTV

Despite losing to Olimpia in its most recent matchup together, Cerro Porteño is comfortably in second place in the Paraguayan standings with 21 points after eight matches, with that loss being the team's only smudge in an otherwise perfect league record.

The club is coming off of back-to-back wins. Robert Morales grabbed a brace in a 3-0 win with Claudio Aquino adding a third, while Antonio Galeano and Fernando Romero got on the scoresheet in the club's most recent victory.

Olimpia, on the other hand, is in fourth place in the Paraguayan table with 14 points after eight matches. The club has lost twice in its last three matches in league play and will hope to use the Copa Libertadores matchup with Cerro Porteño as a catalyst heading into the rest of the Primera División regular season.

