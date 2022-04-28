Olimpia and Colón face off on the third matchday of the 2022 Copa Libertadores on Thursday at Defensores del Chaco Stadium in Paraguay.

Olimpia will look for its first win in the 2022 Copa Libertadores campaign when it hosts Argentine club Colón on Thursday in Group G action. The Paraguayan side is currently last in the group with just one point after two matches, while Colón is in second place with three points so far.

How to Watch Olimpia vs. Colón in Canada Today:

Game Date: April 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS (Canada)

Colón got its Copa Libertadores campaign started off on the right foot when the club defeated Uruguayan-giant Peñarol on April 5 thanks to goals from Luis Miguel Rodríguez and Facundo Farías. The latter scored his goal in the 90th minute of the match to secure all three points for the Argentine side.

The club then proceeded to lose 3-1 to Cerro Porteño. Eric Meza scored the team's only goal of the match.

Olimpia, meanwhile, tied Cerro Porteño 0-0 on the opening matchday and later lost 2-1 to Peñarol in its second match of the tournament.

A victory for Olimpia at home on Thursday would leave the club in second place in Group G, one point above its rival Colón today in the standings.

