How to Watch Olimpia vs. Fluminense in Canada

How to Watch Olimpia vs. Fluminense: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Fluminense looks to move to the next round of Copa Libertadores when it takes on Olimpia on Wednesday night.

Fluminense won the first leg meeting between these two teams 3-1 with a solid performance from Germán Cano scoring two goals, one in the 11th minute and the second at the 68th. Scoring the other goal for Fluminense was Luiz Henrique at the 47th minute. While Fluminense was able to get an early lead from Cano's goal, Olimpia didn’t wait long to equalize the score when Derlis González scored five minutes later to tie it 1-1 at the 16th minute. Holding down the net for Fluminense is Fábio. Gastón Olveira was in net for Olímpia.

How to Watch Olimpia vs. Fluminense Today:

Game Date: March 16, 2022

Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Live Stream Olimpia vs. Fluminense on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Olimpia rebounded from the loss to beat Cerro Porteño by a score of 2-0. Leading the scoring effort was Alejandro Silva González (9’) and Derlis González (90+1’). This was Cerror Perteñno’s first loss of Apertura play as the club had won its first five matches. That win moved Olimpia to fourth place in the Division Profesional standings.

Fluminense finished first in the Carioca Championship Standings to qualify for the semi-finals and will face Botafogo. The club's latest match was a 0-0 draw against Boavista. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
16
2022

Olimpia vs. Fluminense

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Canada
Time
8:20
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
