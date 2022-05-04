Skip to main content

How to Watch Olimpia vs. Peñarol: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Olimpia will take the pitch against Peñarol in the group stage of Copa Libertadores on Wednesday night.

Olimpia is the No. 4 team in Group G with a 0-2-1 record, totaling two points and a negative-one goal differential through the three games. 

This club has two 0-0 draws thus far in Copa Libertadores against Colón and Cerro Porteño in its first and most recent game.

How to Watch Olimpia vs. Peñarol Today:

Game Date: May 4, 2022

Game Time: 7:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS Xtra En Español

Live stream Olimpia vs. Peñarol on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Olimpia's only loss came at the hand of Peñarol in the middle of the draws. Peñarol got out to a 1-0 lead in the first half with a stoppage-time goal from Juan Ramos.

After that, Peñarol came out of half and scored again in the 49th minute with a goal from Federico Carrizo. Olimpia was able to answer one goal from Walter González, but it wasn't able to get the game-tying goal.

Peñarol is just one spot above Olimpia in the Group G rankings. The club is 1-0-2 with a total of three points and a negative-one goal differential.

Outside of the team's win against Olimpia, Peñarol lost to Colón 2-1 and then to Cerro Porteño 1-0 in its most recent game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
4
2022

Olimpia vs. Peñarol

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Xtra En Español
Time
7:55
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
